ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Up to $1.29

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.34. ChargePoint shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 4,313,510 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

ChargePoint Stock Up 6.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $26,609.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $26,609.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,099 shares of company stock worth $137,498. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,694 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 418.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,496 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 484.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 60,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 69,044 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

