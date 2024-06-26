Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lifted by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,630,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.51. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

