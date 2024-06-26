Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on July 15th

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 81.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.8%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

REFI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,915. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $301.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

