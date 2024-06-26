ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) to Issue $0.86 Annual Dividend

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.858 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMOS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $996.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.