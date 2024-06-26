Chipotle Mexican Grill Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 83,727 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,049% compared to the average daily volume of 7,286 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,170,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,049,469. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.00 to $65.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

