Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.24. 199,928 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 81,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Down 11.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$26.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23.

Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

