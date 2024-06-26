Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $22.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.57. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 459.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,092 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

