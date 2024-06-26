Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $22.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.57. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $25.88.
Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.
