Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on July 31st

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,839. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

