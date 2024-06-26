Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance

RLTY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. 57,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

Get Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.