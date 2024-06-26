Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance
RLTY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. 57,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $14.86.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.