Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance
RLTY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 78,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,766. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $14.86.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
