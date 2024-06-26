Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $219.40 and last traded at $220.57. Approximately 1,393,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,901,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 3.44.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,681,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,681,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,461,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,521 shares of company stock worth $78,851,322. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $147,646,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after acquiring an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $88,015,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.