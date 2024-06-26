Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up about 8.9% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of XLG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,452. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $46.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

