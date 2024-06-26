Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Has $460,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises approximately 0.5% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

PSLV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. 3,279,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,266. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.