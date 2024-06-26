Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Invests $215,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,010 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,938,000 after purchasing an additional 517,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,911,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,916,000 after purchasing an additional 277,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,280. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

