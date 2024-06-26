Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Invests $900,000 in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 0.9% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,145,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 274,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 26,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 120,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,554. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

