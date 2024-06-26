Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Sells 243 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $547.51. 1,810,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,335,763. The company has a market cap of $472.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $551.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $527.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.