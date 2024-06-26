Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Purchased by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 442,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,396 shares during the period. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF accounts for 2.7% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 50,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000.

Shares of DIAL stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 32,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,427. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $18.15.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

