Columbus Macro LLC Acquires 3,392 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EZU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

EZU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,578 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

