Columbus Macro LLC Buys 462 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

IMTM traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 82,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,689. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $39.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.13.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

