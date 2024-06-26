Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after buying an additional 495,826 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,988,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,959,000 after acquiring an additional 451,597 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 419,487 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $22,081,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,186,000 after purchasing an additional 194,228 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 2.1 %

TTE stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.30. 452,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,828. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

