Columbus Macro LLC Has $7.37 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.8% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $501.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,500. The company has a market capitalization of $454.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

