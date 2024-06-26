Columbus Macro LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,651. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $129.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

