Columbus Macro LLC Sells 531 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 4.7 %

GIS traded down $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $64.07. 3,765,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,961. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $82.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Activity

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

