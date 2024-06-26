Columbus Macro LLC Sells 807 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 75.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 19,436 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 124.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,779. The firm has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 192.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average of $72.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

