Columbus Macro LLC Sells 930 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AZN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,501. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $80.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average is $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

