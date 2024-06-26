Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 215,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 146,164 shares.The stock last traded at $35.51 and had previously closed at $35.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.85 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbus McKinnon

In related news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,791,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 45.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 45,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 16.2% during the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

