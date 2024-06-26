Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Trading 16.7% Higher

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 80,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 81,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Commerce Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 16.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$23.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.34.

About Commerce Resources

Commerce Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in the Blue River region of the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia.

