Comparing Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) & Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) and Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Amplifon and Brambles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplifon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brambles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Amplifon has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brambles has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Amplifon and Brambles’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplifon $2.23 billion N/A $188.09 million N/A N/A Brambles $6.08 billion 2.21 $703.30 million N/A N/A

Brambles has higher revenue and earnings than Amplifon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Brambles shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amplifon and Brambles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplifon 7.44% 16.57% 4.83% Brambles N/A N/A N/A

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices. It also operates Ampli-care, a platform to deliver audiological care experience; and Amplifon App to manage the device functions in real-time directly from smartphone. Amplifon S.p.A. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Amplifon S.p.A.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers. It serves customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries. Brambles Limited was founded in 1875 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

