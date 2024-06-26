Comparing International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS)

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) and United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Game Technology and United Parks & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Game Technology $4.32 billion 0.93 $156.00 million $1.05 19.26 United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.85 $234.20 million $3.72 13.75

United Parks & Resorts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Game Technology. United Parks & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Game Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Game Technology 4.98% 20.84% 3.85% United Parks & Resorts 13.84% -88.59% 9.23%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares International Game Technology and United Parks & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

International Game Technology has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for International Game Technology and United Parks & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Game Technology 0 2 4 0 2.67 United Parks & Resorts 1 2 2 0 2.20

International Game Technology presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.44%. United Parks & Resorts has a consensus target price of $59.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.91%. Given International Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than United Parks & Resorts.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of International Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Game Technology beats United Parks & Resorts on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Game Technology

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services. It also designs, develops, assembles, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software for the gaming market, as well as offers gaming management systems for casino management, such as infrastructure and applications, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming. In addition, the company provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games. Further, it offers digital products, such as slot games, blackjack, roulette, poker, bingo, and other casino card games; iGaming systems and digital platforms that offer remote game server solution; and sports betting technology and management services to licensed sports betting operators. It processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfer services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. International Game Technology PLC is a subsidiary of De Agostini S.p.A.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.