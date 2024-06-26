Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.400-12.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.6 billion-$9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.6 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.40-12.07 EPS.

CNXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.75.

CNXC stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $73.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 900 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,679 shares of company stock worth $98,546 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

