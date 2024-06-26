Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.76-3.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.40-12.07 EPS.

NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $58.02. The stock had a trading volume of 784,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $53.89 and a 1-year high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.75.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.59 per share, with a total value of $49,131.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,997.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,679 shares of company stock worth $98,546. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

