ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,364,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.57. The company has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $99.35 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

