Cooksen Wealth LLC Buys 1,243 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Targa Resources accounts for 1.1% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Targa Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $713,107,000 after buying an additional 401,144 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,003,000 after purchasing an additional 524,794 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,563. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.46. The company had a trading volume of 780,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.21. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

