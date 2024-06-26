Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $318.95. 1,245,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,851. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of -476.04 and a beta of 1.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $331.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $302.05 and its 200 day moving average is $258.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.48.

View Our Latest Report on SPOT

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.