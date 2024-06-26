Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spotify Technology Price Performance
Shares of SPOT stock traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $318.95. 1,245,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,851. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of -476.04 and a beta of 1.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $331.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $302.05 and its 200 day moving average is $258.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.48.
View Our Latest Report on SPOT
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.