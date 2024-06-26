Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 15,755 MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,586,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,406,000 after buying an additional 903,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MaxLinear by 97.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,482,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,026 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MaxLinear by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 137,698 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 423.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 531,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MXL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,156. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $95.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MXL

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.