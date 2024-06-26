Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Leslie’s by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 88,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 90,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Stock Down 2.4 %

LESL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.06. 3,274,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.04 million, a PE ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. Equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.26.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

