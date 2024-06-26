Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 1,614 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $4,212,508,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $51,339,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $45,692,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $37,371,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $32,609,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COR stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.36. 1,229,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,388. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $246.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.67.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

In other Cencora news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

