Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $300,000 in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 88,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $132,378,195.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conduent Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CNDT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNDT. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Conduent

Conduent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.