Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $398,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $42.40. 1,596,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $42.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

