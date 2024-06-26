Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 82.2% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 748,789 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $41,046,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 130.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after buying an additional 246,952 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after buying an additional 62,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Stock Performance

SHAK traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,100. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 162.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.79. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $111.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Shake Shack

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,699.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.