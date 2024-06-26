Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. EnLink Midstream comprises approximately 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,389,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,733 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 1,614.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,868,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,500 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 3,093,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after acquiring an additional 378,450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,034,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 373,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,736,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,911,000 after buying an additional 342,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. 1,188,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 2.36. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENLC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

