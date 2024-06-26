Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $474,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,261,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $474,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,261,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,195 shares of company stock worth $6,237,029. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,693. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $142.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.95 and a 200 day moving average of $119.78.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

