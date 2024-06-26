Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. Pactiv Evergreen comprises about 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 111,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

NASDAQ:PTVE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,707. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

