Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Stock Holdings Lifted by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769,315 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,370 shares during the period. Credicorp comprises approximately 4.4% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $130,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.69. 97,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,698. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.13. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $180.21.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $9.4084 dividend. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

