Cronos Price Reaches $0.0889 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, Cronos has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.36 billion and $8.30 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0889 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00041786 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013242 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

