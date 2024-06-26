Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Shares Gap Up to $3.98

Shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $4.06. Crown ElectroKinetics shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 457,966 shares.

Crown ElectroKinetics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($19.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.