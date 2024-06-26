Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 258.25 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.83.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after buying an additional 276,622 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 822.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 648,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 578,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 181,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.