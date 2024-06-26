Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DQ

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.