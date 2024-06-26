Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Shares Gap Down to $36.22

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.22, but opened at $35.44. Darling Ingredients shares last traded at $35.82, with a volume of 177,310 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.0% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 179,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $14,676,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $1,462,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,359,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 234,907 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

