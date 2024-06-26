DataHighway Trading 24.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. DataHighway has a market cap of $1.85 million and $11,888.56 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.02073624 USD and is down -10.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $14,656.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

